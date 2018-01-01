Everything on Wire is secured with end-to-end encryption — chats, calls and shared files. Even we at Wire can’t see what’s being said and sent.
With headquarters in Switzerland and servers in the European Union, Wire is the best choice for businesses that value security and privacy.
Wire is flexible — start one-to-one conversations, set up groups for projects and teams, or invite guests. Mute noisy channels and keep the list clean by archiving old ones.
Conversations, files and pictures stay in sync between your phone and computer — and everything is protected with end-to-end encryption.
Enjoy encrypted conference calls with up to 10 people. A virtual stereo effect helps you better understand who’s talking. Share your screen in one-to-one and group calls.
Built by the original audio engineers from Skype.
There’s no need to compromise productivity for maximum security. Wire lets you search encrypted content and jump right in to the context.
Quickly find photos, videos, links and files in a conversation with visual search.
Wire
|End-to-end encrypted
|Europe-based
|Open source
|Secure group calls
|Secure screen sharing
|Secure file sharing
|Team admin
|Cloud-based email
|Skype for Business
|Microsoft Teams
|Slack
|Threema Work
|Signal
Secure = Everything secured with end-to-end encryption.
Wire is free for personal use. To start using Wire with your team, select one of our paid plans.
Team admin, user management
First reply time within 24h on workdays
30-day free trial
5€
per user per month
with annual billing.
6€ when billed monthly.
Self-hosted server
Integration API
Compliance
Premium support
Custom
1:1 and groups up to 128
Mute, archive or delete
Edit and delete messages
Crystal clear quality
Group calls with 10 people
Screen sharing 1:1 and groups
All file types supported
PDFs, doc, xls and more
Browse shared files
Available for all major platforms
Log in on up to 8 devices
Chats and files always in sync
Pictures, GIFs and likes
Link previews, embedded YouTube videos
Sketch on photos
Easy to send
Optimized file sizes
Audio filters for voice messages
Self-destruct when timer runs out
Perfect for sharing sensitive data
Works for pictures and files too
All content always encrypted
No access by third parties
No access by Wire
Add and remove people
Assign admin rights
Invite guests to specific chats
Host Wire on your server
Own all the user data
Federation as an option
Regulated by European laws
Hosted in the European Union
Developed in Berlin
Open source
Code available on GitHub
Independent security audit available
Free of advertising
User data isn’t shared or sold
Funded by premium features
No contact sharing required
No phone number required
Sign up with email